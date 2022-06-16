Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Buys $19,124.50 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Collard bought 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $19,124.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at $572,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

