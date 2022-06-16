Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 43% This Week

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $644,066.67 and $44,573.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

