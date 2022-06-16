Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 519,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 311,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,629. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $295.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

