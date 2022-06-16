OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 676.3% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 210.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

