OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OPHC opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $7.27.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.