Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.94. 148,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,722,647. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 109.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 136,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

