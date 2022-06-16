Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $37,631.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00043812 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.