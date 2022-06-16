Ormeus Coin Market Capitalization Hits $32,045.50 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $32,045.50 and $728.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,199.62 or 0.68818347 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00341591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00083914 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.