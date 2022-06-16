Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,600 ($31.56) in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

