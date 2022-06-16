PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PACW. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

