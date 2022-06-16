Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Pan African Resources stock remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
About Pan African Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan African Resources (PAFRF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.