Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Update

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 86,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $260.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,389.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $81,752.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,239 shares of company stock worth $591,647 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.