ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $806,747.76 and approximately $94.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.09 or 0.99792894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00031029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019576 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.