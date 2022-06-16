Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after buying an additional 450,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $9.27 on Thursday, reaching $290.72. 64,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,480. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.77 and a 200 day moving average of $316.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

