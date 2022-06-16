Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 11,191 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 221.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

TJX stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 221,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

