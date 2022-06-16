Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $574,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 565.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.78 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

