Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 163.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

EL traded down $7.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.13. 47,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,690. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.56 and a 200 day moving average of $292.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

