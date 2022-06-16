Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,039 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

ICF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 374,660 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

