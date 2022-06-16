Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $61.97. 1,473,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,848,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.42 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

