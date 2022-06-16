Patricia Gallup Sells 3,800 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,110,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,240,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $111,202.02.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $177,498.80.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $174,862.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.
Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.76. 81,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,385. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PC Connection by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PC Connection by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
