Patricia Gallup Sells 3,800 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,110,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,240,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $111,202.02.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $177,498.80.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $174,862.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.76. 81,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,385. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PC Connection by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PC Connection by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

