PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,987,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,062,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.52% of PayPal worth $14,329,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.01 on Thursday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 175,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,204,676. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

