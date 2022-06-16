PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CFO Sells $206,200.00 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adnan Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Adnan Raza sold 3,990 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $83,869.80.

On Thursday, June 9th, Adnan Raza sold 2,166 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $50,836.02.

NASDAQ PDFS traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $19.69. 130,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $727.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.