Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Down 4.7%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.13 and last traded at $119.51. 3,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 313,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average is $207.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -718.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after buying an additional 136,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after buying an additional 60,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

