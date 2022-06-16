Phantomx (PNX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Phantomx (PNX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $9,876.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00204811 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009726 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00401514 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.