Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $132.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.47.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.38 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

