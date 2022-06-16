PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 1.4%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.61 and last traded at $95.61. 78,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 63,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

