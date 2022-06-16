PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.64

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 12226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

