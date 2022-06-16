PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.64

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 12226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PNM)
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PNM Resources (PNM)
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.