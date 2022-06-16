POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 4.2%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 1,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 487,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $641.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447,863 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

