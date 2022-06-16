Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCOM. Northland Securities lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Points.com stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Points.com has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.61 million, a P/E ratio of 174.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Points.com by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Points.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Points.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Points.com by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Points.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Company Profile

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

