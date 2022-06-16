PolkaCover Hits 1-Day Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,129% against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.80 or 0.32760086 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00404194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00036970 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

