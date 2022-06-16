Polkadot Tops 24 Hour Volume of $621.38 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. Polkadot has a market cap of $7.14 billion and $621.38 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $7.23 or 0.00035036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

