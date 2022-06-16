Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Powell Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $127.85 million for the quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is -452.15%.
Powell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
