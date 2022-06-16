Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Powell Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POWL traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 44,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $275.79 million, a P/E ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $127.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is -452.15%.

Powell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.