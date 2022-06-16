PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PWFL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PowerFleet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 785,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

