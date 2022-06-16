Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 79.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

