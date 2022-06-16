Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of -12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 659,538 shares in the company, valued at $28,221,631.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,733.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock worth $4,972,888 over the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

