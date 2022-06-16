Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Stock Price Down 0%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating) fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.10. 21,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 20,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Procure Space ETF by 231.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 56,760 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procure Space ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Procure Space ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Procure Space ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

