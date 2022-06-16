Professional Fighters League Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $26,276.00 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $294,785.91 and $26,276.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,106.43 or 0.59516194 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00441466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00087508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

