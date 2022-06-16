PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35. PROG has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PROG will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PROG by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

