PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35. PROG has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $51.05.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PROG will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PROG by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
