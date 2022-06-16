Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Down 4%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.01. 505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PROSF. Barclays lowered Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $54.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Prosus alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.