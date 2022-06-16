PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in May

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.

PIFMY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $24.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells various food products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The Consumer Branded Products Business Group segment offers noodles; dairy products, including sweetened condensed, temperature, sterilized bottled, pasteurized liquid, multi-cereal, and powdered milk, as well as butter, ice cream, and creamer; snack foods, such as potato, cassava, soybean, sweet potato, corn, and various extruded snacks, as well as biscuits; culinary products and syrups; nutrition and special foods; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

