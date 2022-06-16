Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PBLOF opened at $1.02 on Monday. Public Bank Berhad has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Public Bank Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Bank Berhad engages in the banking activities. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

