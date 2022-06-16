Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:PBLOF opened at $1.02 on Monday. Public Bank Berhad has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.
