Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,259 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 78.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,444. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

