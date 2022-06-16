Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Up 37.9% in May

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 347,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

PYXS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 178,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 424.7% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 708,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 573,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 229,923 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.