Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

QSIAW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,059. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

