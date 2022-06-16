Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,001,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,862,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,212 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.39. 832,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,802,063. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $136.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

