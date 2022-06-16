Quent Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.31. 2,430,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,209,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.74 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

