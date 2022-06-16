Quent Capital LLC Invests $4.76 Million in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SHM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,334. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

