Quent Capital LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $340,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BWZ traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $26.92. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,496. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23.

