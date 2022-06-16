Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,191 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $555.76. 10,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,558. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $660.32 and its 200 day moving average is $645.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $516.75 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,334 shares of company stock worth $20,660,288. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

