Quent Capital LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.71. 21,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,076. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

