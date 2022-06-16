Quent Capital LLC Takes $4.11 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.24. 2,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,587. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.28.

